Box Office Battle: ‘Moana 2’ breaks records, wins weekend with $221M

Walt Disney’s (DIS) sequel “Moana 2” won the Thanksgiving weekend at the North American box office, opening to $221M for the five days, including $135.3M for the three-day weekend. This makes the film the biggest 5-day debut of all time, the biggest 5-day Thanksgiving earner of all time, and the biggest 5-day Thanksgiving nationwide opening. Overseas, the Disney sequel grossed an estimated $165.3M for a global cume of $386.3M. “Moana 2 has far surpassed our high expectations this weekend and is a testament to the phenomenon that Moana has become,” Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement.

BOX OFFICE RUNNER-UPS: Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “Wicked” placed number 2 with $117.5M for the five-day period. Behind it was Paramount’s (PARA) “Gladiator II” with $44M over the long weekend. Amazon (AMZN) MGM Studios’ Christmas movie “Red One” placed number 4 with another $18.7M from 3,432 locations. Rounding out the top five, Lionsgate’s (LGF.B) “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” earned an estimated $4.9M for the five-day weekend.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND BOX OFFICE:

“Moana 2” – $221M “Wicked” – $117.5M “Gladiator II” – $44M “Red One” – $18.7M “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – $4.9M

Other publicly traded companies in filmmaking include Sony‘s (SONY), Warner Bros. (WBD), and Apple (AAPL).

