Box Office Battle: Christmas movie ‘Red One’ wins weekend with $34M

November 17, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

November 17, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

“Box Office Battle” is The Fly’s weekly roundup of what movies topped the weekend’s box office.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans’ Christmas movie “Red One” won this weekend at the North American box office with $34.1M. Overseas, the film grossed an estimated $14.7M from 75 markets in its second outing for a global cume of $84.1M. Of note, Amazon (AMZN) MGM Studios elected to open the movie early overseas to avoid Paramount’s (PARA) “Gladiator II” debut, which debuted international this weekend.

BOX OFFICE RUNNER-UPS: Sony’s (SONY) “Venom: The Last Dance” placed number 2 with another $7.4M. Behind it was Lionsgate’s (LGF.B) “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” with $5.4M in its second outing. A24’s psychological horror pic “Heretic” placed number 4, grossing an estimated $5.2 in its sophomore weekend. Rounding out the top five, DreamWorks Animation and Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “The Wild Robot” earned $4.3M from 2,894 theaters.

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE:

  1. “Red One” – $34.1M
  2. “Venom: The Last Dance” – $7.4M
  3. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – $5.4M
  4. “Heretic” – 5.2M
  5. “The Wild Robot” – $4.3M

Other publicly traded companies in filmmaking include Disney (DIS), Warner Bros. (WBD), and Apple (AAPL).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

