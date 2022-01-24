BOX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.65, changing hands as low as $23.95 per share. Box Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.85 per share, with $28.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.56.

