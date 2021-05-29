Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Just Released Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) came out with its first-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. The statutory results were not great - while revenues of US$202m were in line with expectations,Box lost US$0.09 a share in the process. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:BOX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Box's eight analysts is for revenues of US$848.8m in 2022, which would reflect a credible 7.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 94% to US$0.40 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$844.7m and losses of US$0.21 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Box even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a sizeable expansion in per-share losses.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$26.33, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Box, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$19.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Box's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 10% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 17% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Box is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Box. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Box's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Box. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Box going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Box you should be aware of.

