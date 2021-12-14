Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$43m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$50m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Box will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 10 industry analysts covering Box, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$44m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 113%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NYSE:BOX Earnings Per Share Growth December 14th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Box's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Box currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

