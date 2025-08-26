Box Inc Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Box Inc (BOX) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.10 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $14.34 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Box Inc reported adjusted earnings of $49.82 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $294.00 million from $270.04 million last year.

Box Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.10 Mln. vs. $14.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $294.00 Mln vs. $270.04 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.31 - $0.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: $298 Mln- $299 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.26 - $1.28 Full year revenue guidance: $1.170 Bn-$1.175 Bn

