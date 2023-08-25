BOX Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Box, Inc. BOX is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 29.



For second-quarter fiscal 2024, Box expects revenues between $260 million and $262 million, suggesting a 7% rise at the high end of the range from the prior fiscal year’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $261.03 million, indicating 6.1% growth from the last fiscal year’s quarterly reported value.



Box anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share in the band of 34-35 cents. The consensus mark for the metric is pegged at 35 cents, suggesting an improvement of 25% from the previous fiscal year’s quarterly reported figure. The bottom line has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



Earnings of BOX surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while matching the mark once, the average beat being 7.7%.

Box, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Box, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Box, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

The growing adoption of Box’s content cloud by existing and new customers is likely to have benefited the company in its fiscal second-quarter performance.



BOX’s enhanced security, compliance, data governance and privacy capabilities of its Content Cloud are expected to have driven momentum across government and private organizations in the quarter under review.



Its strengthening multi-product offerings and deeper integrations are likely to have boosted its net retention rate in the to-be-reported quarter.



Improved capabilities of Box Sign are likely to have continued helping customers move their signature transactions to the cloud.



This apart, the increasing demand for hybrid working and online learning methods is anticipated to have continued driving the quarterly performance.



Its growing momentum in Enterprise Plus Suites is likely to have bolstered its attach rate during the to-be-reported quarter.



All these endeavors are likely to have impacted the upcoming results positively.



However, mounting expenses related to investments in cloud infrastructure, sales and marketing, and administration are likely to have remained a concern in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BOX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Box has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



It has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

