BOX Gears Up for Reporting Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Box, Inc. BOX is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 24.

For the fiscal second quarter, BOX expects revenues between $244 million and $246 million, suggesting a 15% year-over-year rise at the high-end. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $244.9 million, indicating growth of 14.2% from the last fiscal year’s quarterly reported value.

Box anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share of 27-28 cents. The consensus mark for earnings per share is pegged at 28 cents, suggesting an improvement of 33.3% from the previous fiscal year’s reported figure. Also, the figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Earnings of BOX surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, the average beat being 6.2%.

Key Factors to Note

Growing adoption of Box’s content cloud solutions by new and existing customers is likely to have benefited its performance in the fiscal second quarter. Also, BOX’s consistent growth in the net retention rate is expected to have remained a tailwind.

Increasing demand for hybrid working and online learning methods is anticipated to have driven the quarterly performance.

Rising demand for digital transformation, data security, compliance and privacy in businesses is expected to have aided the quarter under review.

During the fiscal second quarter, Box was chosen by a clinical trial data management company Clario to centralize regulated and unregulated content in the cloud. BOX was also chosen by the Pan-American Life Insurance Group to facilitate a smooth collaboration and better digital experiences for its employees and customers. These might have supported the performance in the quarter under review.

Box’s growing efforts toward product innovation are expected to have aided the fiscal quarter under review.

This apart, go-to-market strategies, including price optimization and packaging, might have supported Box’s performance in the quarter under discussion.

However, rising cloud competition from players like Google and Dropbox is expected to have remained a concern in the fiscal quarter to be reported.

Mounting expenses related to research & development and sales & marketing might have dented margins and profits in the second quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Box this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Box has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



BrownForman Corporation (BF.B): Free Stock Analysis Report



Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Box, Inc. (BOX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



