BOX Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Box Inc. BOX is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 1.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, BOX expects revenues of $255-$257 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 10% at the high end of the range and 15% on a constant currency basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $256.29 million, implying growth of 9.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



BOX’s Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be 34-35 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 34 cents per share, indicating growth of 41.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Box’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and matched on the other occasion, the average negative surprise being 0.08%.

Key Factors to Note

Box’s growing adoption of its content cloud by existing and new customers is likely to have benefited the company in its fiscal fourth quarter performance.



Further, BOX’s enhanced security, compliance, data governance and privacy capabilities of Content Cloud are expected to have driven its momentum across government and private organizations in the quarter under review.



Additionally, Box’s strengthening multi-product offerings and deeper integrations are likely to have helped the company to boost its net retention rate in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company announced the general availability of an enhanced Box app for Zoom that enables customers to automatically save select Zoom recordings directly to Box.



Further, it updated Box Shield with the Ethical Walls feature, malware scanning capability, and new authentication and verification controls to provide advanced security to customers.



Moreover, improved capabilities in Box Sign are likely to have continued helping customers to move their signature transactions to the cloud.



All these endeavors are likely to have impacted the upcoming results positively.



However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic and macroeconomics headwinds are expected to have remained headwinds.



Further, mounting expenses related to investments in cloud infrastructure, sales and marketing, and administration are likely to have remained a concern in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BOX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter



Box has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

