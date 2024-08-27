BOX Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Box, Inc. BOX is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 27.



For second-quarter fiscal 2025, BOX expects revenues to be between $268 million and $270 million, suggesting a 3% rise at the high end of the range from the prior fiscal year’s reported figure. The constant-currency growth rate is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $269.19 million, indicating 3% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported value.



Box anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of 40-41 cents. The consensus mark for the metric is pegged at 40 cents, suggesting an improvement of 11.1% from the previous-year quarter’s reported figure. The bottom line has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the mark once, the average beat being 4.12%.

Box, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Box, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Box, Inc. Quote

Factors To Note

The increased adoption of Box’s Content Cloud platform by existing and new customers is expected to have positively impacted the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



The enhanced security, compliance, data governance and privacy features of BOX's Content Cloud are likely to have driven the company’s momentum among government and private organizations in the to-be-reported quarter.



The rising demand for Box AI, driven by enhanced AI features, is likely to have attracted new customers.



Box’s technology partnership with NVIDIA NVDA might have contributed well to the upcoming results. As part of this collaboration, NVIDIA’s NIM microservices enable seamless integration of various AI models and capabilities within Box AI to help customers unlock the value of their unstructured content.



Box’s expanding efforts to enhance its content management capabilities are expected to have been another positive.



Its acquisition of Crooze, a provider of no-code enterprise content management applications, might have contributed well.



Enhanced capabilities of Box Sign are likely to have continued supporting customers with their validation processes and critical transactions.



Box’s growing momentum in Enterprise Plus Suites is likely to have boosted its attach rate and driven revenue growth in the quarter under review.



However, increasing costs for cloud infrastructure and sales and marketing are likely to have been a persistent concern in the quarter under review.



Additionally, growing competition in the cloud industry might have been a significant risk.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BOX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Box has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



It has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks To Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Nutanix NTNX has an Earnings ESP of +7.48% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nutanix’s shares have increased 11.7% year to date. NTNX is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 28.



Pure Storage PSTG has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Pure Storage’s shares have surged 72.4% year to date. PSTG is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 28.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

