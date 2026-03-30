Box ETF (BOXX) Touches Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF BOXX is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 4.2% from its 52-week low price of $111.44 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

BOXX in Focus

It is an active fund and provides access to “box spread”, an alternative lending market common among institutional investors. The fund’s investment objective is to offer results that equal or exceed the price and yield performance of an investment that tracks the one-to-three-month sector of the United States Treasury Bill market. The product charges 19 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Derivative-Based ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

The BOXX fund recently touched a 52-week high, likely driven by its unique box spread strategy that effectively mimics Treasury bill yields. With the Federal Reserve holding interest rates at 3.50-3.75% in March 2026, the fund continues to benefit from elevated short-term yields. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty has fueled a "risk-off" sentiment, directing significant inflows into cash-like instruments, which, in turn, boosted BOXX. Investors might also be drawn to BOXX's tax-efficient structure, which often characterizes interest-like income as capital gains, making it a preferred haven amid current market volatility.

More Gains Ahead?

BOXX may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 4.17 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.