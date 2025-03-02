BOX Earnings Preview: Recent $BOX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BOX ($BOX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $282,217,230 and earnings of $0.42 per share.
BOX Insider Trading Activity
BOX insiders have traded $BOX stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL J LEVIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 187,498 shares for an estimated $6,138,116.
- DYLAN C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 78,000 shares for an estimated $2,565,303.
- OLIVIA NOTTEBOHM (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,572 shares for an estimated $798,624.
- AARON LEVIE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $654,580.
- ELI BERKOVITCH (VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,583 shares for an estimated $304,371.
- DANA L EVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,526 shares for an estimated $228,410.
- JACK R LAZAR sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $86,875
BOX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of BOX stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,725,197 shares (+103.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,516,225
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,610,748 shares (+72.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,899,636
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,574,849 shares (+82.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,765,228
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,326,515 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,917,874
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,301,273 shares (-53.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,120,226
- RGM CAPITAL, LLC removed 981,857 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,026,681
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 766,907 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,234,261
