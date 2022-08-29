BOX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.14, changing hands as low as $26.68 per share. Box Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOX's low point in its 52 week range is $22.18 per share, with $33.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.83.

