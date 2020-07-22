Box (BOX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Box (BOX) closed the most recent trading day at $18.78, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online storage provider had lost 8.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

BOX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $189.44 million, up 9.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $764.60 million. These totals would mark changes of +1566.67% and +9.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BOX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BOX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, BOX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 78.82.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.