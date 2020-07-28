Box (BOX) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Box (BOX) closed the most recent trading day at $17.55, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the online storage provider had lost 12.76% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BOX as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $189.44 million, up 9.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $764.60 million, which would represent changes of +1566.67% and +9.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BOX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BOX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BOX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 79.96, which means BOX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

