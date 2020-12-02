Box (BOX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Box, Inc. BOX reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 20 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. The company recorded a loss of $0.01 per share a year ago.



Total revenues came in at $196 million, surpassing the consensus mark by 1.01%. The top line increased 10.6% year over year and was above the guided range of $193-$195 million.



Despite strong fiscal third-quarter results, its share price was down 0.8% due to weaker-than-expected revenue guidance.



The global shift to work from home due to the coronavirus crisis increased the demand for Box’s online collaboration tools.



Also, strength in financial services and health-care organizations’ sales aided growth for the quarter. In addition, strong demand for its add-on products and high volume of large enterprise deals were positives.



The company’s rich technology partner ecosystem will continue to be a strong driving force behind growth.



Let’s delve deeper into the numbers.

Billings and Deferred Revenues

Billings were $185.5 million, up 7.9% year over year. Deferred revenues were $354.4 million, up 8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross profit for the fiscal third quarter was $143.9 million, up 14.8% year over year.



Box’s operating expenses (general & administrative, sales & marketing, as well as research & development) of $141.8 million decreased 11.4% year over year.



On a non-GAAP basis, the company recorded operating income of $35.2 million versus operating loss of $0.5 million a year ago. Operating margin was 18%, up 1,800 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At quarter-end, cash and cash equivalents, and accounts receivables balance were $275.4 million and $115.7 million compared with $271.9 million and $123 million, respectively, at fiscal second quarter-end.



Net cash provided by operations was $45.1 million and free cash flow was $26.2 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Box expects revenues between $196 million and $197 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $198.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the company projects earnings per share within 16-18 cents. The corresponding Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 15 cents per share. GAAP loss per share is expected within 8-6 cents.



For fiscal 2021, Box’s revenue guidance is expected within $768-$769 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $768.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, it projects earnings per share in the range of 64-66 cents. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 58 cents per share. GAAP loss per share is expected in the range of 32-30 cents.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Box has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Marchex MCHX, Overstock.com OSTK and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. MXIM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Long-term earnings growth for Marchex, Overstock.com, and Maxim is currently projected at 15%, 20% and 10%, respectively.

