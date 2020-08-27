Box (BOX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Box, Inc. BOX reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 18 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents. The company recorded earnings of $0.00 per share a year ago.



Total revenues came in at $192.3 million, surpassing the consensus mark by 1.5%. The top line increased 11% year over year and was above the guided range of $189-$190 million.



Following strong fiscal second-quarter results, the share price rose 8.8%.



The global shift to work from home due to the coronavirus crisis increased the demand for Box’s online collaboration tools.



Also, strong demand for its add-on products and high volume of large enterprise deals aided revenue growth during the quarter.



Box is currently working on enriching cloud content management and AI platforms. During the quarter, it partnered with Google Cloud in a bid to enhance the scale, performance and intelligence of its platform.



The company’s rich technology partner ecosystem will continue to be a strong driving force behind growth.



Let’s delve deeper into the numbers.

Box, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Box, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Box, Inc. Quote

Billings and Deferred Revenues

Billings were $188.8 million, up 9% year over year. Deferred revenues were $364.9 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter.

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter was $141.4 million, up 15% year over year.



Box’s operating expenses (general & administrative, sales & marketing, as well as research & development) of $144.5 million decreased 6.8% year over year.



On a non-GAAP basis, the company recorded operating income of $30.1 million versus operating income of $0.5 million a year ago. Operating margin was 16%, up 1,500 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the quarter, cash and cash equivalents, and accounts receivables balance were $271.9 million and $123 million compared with $268 million and $99.1 million, respectively, at fiscal first quarter-end.



Net cash provided by operations was $32.3 million and free cash flow was $13.3 million in the fiscal second quarter.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Box expects revenues between $193 million and $195 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $192.6 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the company projects earnings per share within 13-15 cents. The corresponding Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 12 cents per share. GAAP loss per share is expected within 10-8 cents.



For fiscal 2021, Box’s revenue guidance is expected within $767-$770 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $764.6 million. On a non-GAAP basis, it projects earnings per share in the range of 56-60 cents. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 50 cents per share. GAAP loss per share is expected in the range of 39-35 cents.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Box has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Stamps.com Inc. STMP, eBay Inc. EBAY and Atlassian Corp. TEAM. While Stamps.com and eBay sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Atlassian carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Stamps.com, Atlassian Corp. and eBay is currently projected at 15%, 22.3% and 11.3%, respectively.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.