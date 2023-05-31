Box (BOX) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Box, Inc. BOX reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share of 32 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.5%. The figure jumped 39.1% year over year.



Total revenues of $251.9 million beat the consensus mark of $249.3 million. The top line increased 6% year over year (10% growth on a constant currency basis).



Solid momentum in the Content Cloud platform and growing adoption of Enterprise Plus Suites drove top-line growth.



Moreover, strong deal wins with Enterprise Plus were a positive.

Quarter in Detail

Billings were $191.9 million for the reported quarter, improving 11% year over year (15% growth on a constant currency basis).



Deferred revenues were $507 million in the fiscal first quarter, increasing 8% from the prior fiscal-year quarter’s reading.



BOX saw a 69% attach rate for its Suites, down 400 basis points (bps) year over year.



Further, Box’s net retention rate was 106% at the end of the fiscal first quarter.



The remaining performance obligations for the reported quarter were $1.2 billion, up 17% on a year-over-year basis (19% growth on a constant currency basis).

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin was 77.9%, expanding 160 bps from the same-quarter level in the previous year.



Box’s operating expenses of $181.9 million increased 3.6% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 140 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 72.2%.



On a non-GAAP basis, BOX recorded an operating margin of 22.8%, which expanded 220 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $481.4 million, up from $428.5 million as of Jan 31, 2023. BOX’s short-term investments amounted to $35.6 million, up from $32.8 million in the previous fiscal quarter.



Accounts receivables amounted to $132.7 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter, which decreased from $264.5 million at the end of the prior fiscal quarter.



Non-current debt stood at $369.82 million at the reported quarter’s end compared with $369.35 million at the prior quarter’s end.



Box generated $124.9 million in cash from operations in the fiscal first quarter, up from $92.2 million in the previous fiscal quarter.



Additionally, BOX generated a free cash flow of $108.2 million in the fiscal first quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter fiscal 2024, Box expects revenues between $260 million and $262 million, suggesting a 7% rise at the high end of the range from the prior fiscal year’s reported figure. Further, the constant currency growth rate is pegged at 11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $258.67 million.



On a non-GAAP basis, BOX projects earnings per share of 34 to 35 cents. The guidance includes an expected foreign exchange headwind of 5 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 33 cents.



The non-GAAP operating margin for the fiscal second quarter is expected to be 24%.



For fiscal 2024, Box anticipates revenues between $1.045 billion and $1.055 billion, indicating an increase of 6% from the last fiscal year’s reading at the high end of the range. Further, the constant currency growth rate is pegged at 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock is pegged at $1.05 billion.



On a non-GAAP basis, BOX expects earnings per share in the band of $1.44-$1.50, including an expected foreign exchange headwind of 20 cents. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.45 per share.



The non-GAAP operating margin for the full fiscal year is expected to be 25.5%.

