Box (BOX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Box (BOX) closed at $16.54, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the online storage provider had lost 5.47% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BOX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BOX is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1500%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $194.04 million, up 9.53% from the year-ago period.

BOX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $768.72 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1833.33% and +10.41%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BOX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BOX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BOX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 82.51, so we one might conclude that BOX is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

