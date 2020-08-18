Box (BOX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Box (BOX) closed at $17.82, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the online storage provider had lost 8.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BOX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 26, 2020. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $189.44 million, up 9.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $764.60 million, which would represent changes of +1566.67% and +9.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BOX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BOX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, BOX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 83.76.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.