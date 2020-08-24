Box (BOX) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Box, Inc. BOX is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Aug 26. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 100%.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained stable at 13 cents per share over the past 30 days.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $189.44 million, implying growth of 9.8% from the year-ago reported figure.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Box, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Box, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Box, Inc. Quote

Factors at Play

The demand for Box’s cloud content management solutions for companies of all sizes and industries is expected to have increased in the quarter due to mounting coronavirus fears. This in turn is expected to have benefited the company. Its remote-working software and services are expected to have got a boost, which is likely to have expanded the top line in the quarter.



Box invested in security, compliance and administrative technology during the fiscal second quarter. These investments helped the company capitalize on increasing adoption of cloud computing technologies and the need for secure collaboration. This in turn is likely to have driven top-line growth in the quarter to be reported.



During the quarter, Box rode high on the back of increasing adoption of the cloud content management platform by existing and new customers, including Microsoft, IBM, Splunk, Adobe, Google and many others. Expanding paid customer base is anticipated to have aided its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, strength across international markets and growing add-on products might have aided the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings.



However, weakness in some of the regions served by the company may reflect on the upcoming results. Also, investments in research and development may have dented margins and profits in the quarter to be reported.



For the quarter to be reported, it expects revenues in the range of $189-$190 million. On a non-GAAP basis, Box projects earnings per share in the range of 12-14 cents.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Box this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Box has a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks That Warrant a Look



Here are a few stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming releases.



Autodesk ADSK has an Earnings ESP of +4.44% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ambarella AMBA has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



Nutanix NTNX has an Earnings ESP of +5.71% and currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.