Box (BOX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Box (BOX) closed at $18.07, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the online storage provider had lost 13.2% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BOX as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $189.44 million, up 9.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $764.60 million, which would represent changes of +1566.67% and +9.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BOX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BOX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, BOX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 81.45.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.