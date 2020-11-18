Box (BOX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Box (BOX) closed the most recent trading day at $17.27, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the online storage provider had gained 8.83% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BOX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 1, 2020. In that report, analysts expect BOX to post earnings of $0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $194.04 million, up 9.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $768.72 million. These totals would mark changes of +1833.33% and +10.41%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BOX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BOX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BOX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 78.9, which means BOX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

