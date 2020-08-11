Box (BOX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Box (BOX) closed the most recent trading day at $16.92, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the online storage provider had lost 10.96% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BOX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 26, 2020. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $189.44 million, up 9.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $764.60 million, which would represent changes of +1566.67% and +9.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BOX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BOX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BOX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 81.51, which means BOX is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.