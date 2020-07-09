Box (BOX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Box (BOX) closed at $20.98, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online storage provider had gained 10.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

BOX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $189.44 million, up 9.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $764.60 million. These totals would mark changes of +1566.67% and +9.81%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BOX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BOX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, BOX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 71.19.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

