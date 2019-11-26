Box (BOX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Box (BOX) escape the shadows of its bigger competitors? That’s the question investors will hope to have answered when the cloud content management company reports third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday.

Box shares have risen 22% over the past three months, besting the 7% rise of the S&P 500 during that span. Is that a sign of better things to come? Although the company has quickly emerged as leader in the highly competitive cloud content management market segment, the market hasn’t fully bought into the long-term growth story. Erik Suppiger, analyst at JMP Securities, recently downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Market Outperform.

Suppiger sees this quarter as being "challenging" for Box and will show a slowdown in the company's business pipeline. Despite the three-month recovery, the stock is still down more than 5% this year, while the S&P 500 has returned 24%. While the company has done a solid job growing its revenue and customer base since its public debut in 2015, competition from the likes of Dropbox (DBX), Slack (WORK), among others, have pressured Box’s growth rate. On Tuesday the company will either affirm the recent performance of the stock to justify the bearishness of the analysts.

In the three months that ended October, the Redwood City, Calif.-based company is expected to post a per-share loss of 1 cent on revenue of $174.63 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to 6 cents per share on revenue of $155.94 million. For the full year, ending in December, the company is expected to earn 1 cent per share, while full-year revenue of the $691.03 million would rise 13.6% year over year.

Box revenue growth deceleration has come despite forging strategic partnerships with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM) and Alphabet subsidiary Google (GOOG , GOOGL). In the second quarter, better-than-expected results drove a nice bounce in the shares, but the gains couldn’t last. The Q2 loss of 5 cents per share, beat the loss of 6 cents per share analysts expected, while revenue of $148.2 million came in above consensus of $146.5 million.

While there were tons of positives during the quarter such as the fact that Box secured 11 deals worth more than $500,000 in the quarter, up from eight in the year-ago quarter, the company also revealed slower billings growth, which added uncertainty to the second half of the year. The market realized that rising sales don't always translate into profits, particularly as the company is still working through changes to its sales organization.

The company doesn’t appear worried, however. During the company’s analyst day presentation last month, Box set long-term targets that included revenue growth of 12% to 18% and free-cash-flow margin at +35%. And with the cloud file-sharing market estimated to total $50 billion in the next few years Box’s revenue and profits can still climb. The question is, will investors give the company time to execute? For those with time and a high frustration threshold, Box may yet be an appealing investment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.