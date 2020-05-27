Box (BOX) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Box (BOX) finally escape the shadows of its larger competitors? That’s the question investors would like the company to answer when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2021 results after the closing bell Wednesday.

The cloud content management company has quickly emerged as a leader in the highly competitive segment that includes Dropbox (DBX), Slack (WORK), among others. While the market hasn’t fully bought into Box’s long-term growth story, the pandemic has caused a shift in sentiment. Having shifted its business model to become a full-fledged Cloud Content Management (CCM) player, Box has been one of the beneficiaries of the rapid shift of work-from-home.

What’s more, Box’s recently-launched Box Shield and Box Relay are strong catalysts to drive growth through the company’s current customer base and could support margin expansion via price increases. Investors have begun to do the match. Box shares have risen 22% over the past thirty days, besting the 5.5% rise of the S&P 500 during that span. All of that aside, the company still has a lot to prove to sustain the recent performance of the stock.

In the three months that ended April, the Redwood City, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 5 cents per share on revenue of $182.08 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss came to 3 cents per share on revenue of $162.97 million. For the full year, ending in December, the company is expected to earn 38 cents per share, while full-year revenue of the $762.21 million would rise 9.5% year over year.

The full-year projected revenue growth rate of ~10% is small relative to other cloud companies. It is one reason Box shares have underperformed the market over the past few years. The downbeat revenue growth has come despite the company forging strategic partnerships with the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM) and Google (GOOG , GOOGL). But the pandemic has likely accelerated the need for Box’s services across many businesses.

A recent study by workplace-monitoring company Prodoscore suggests the productivity of U.S. workers in March and April rose 47% year over year. The study factored analysis of 100 million data points from 30,000 U.S. workers who used cloud-based business tools, chat applications and email. This bodes well for Box’s growth, particularly as several prominent tech companies are making remote work permanent. It would seem Box has been preparing for this.

The company earlier this month announced what it calls, the “All-New Box experience” as a way to power increased productivity and collaboration. The suite of services called “Collections” gives companies a means to better organize files and folders, collaborative tools enable real-time work, along with an enhanced Zoom Video (ZM) integration, which the company says makes it easier for teams to collaborate on content during face-to-face on video.

In other words, Box is prepared to drive the future of work. While prior issues of slower billings growth and deferred revenue have been a drag on the stock, Box’s quick pivot towards remote work could have a reaccelerating effect on those metrics.

