Box Announces Tighter Integration With Google Cloud

Cloud-storage specialist Box (NYSE: BOX) is teaming up with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) division Google Cloud to help their clients get more work done outside the traditional office environment.

The two companies have offered integrated packages with Google's G Suite tools and Box's eponymous storage solutions since the fall of 2018. The Box for G Suite package allowed users of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides to manage their document storage in Box. Box added universal access settings and privacy controls later on, and new features have made it easier to move files back and forth between the Box and Google Cloud storage environments.

What's new?

On Thursday, Google Cloud and Box expanded their partnership again. Box's storage-focused data centers in Nevada will lean on Google Cloud's global infrastructure to a larger degree. Google Cloud's artificial intelligence tools will help Box users move data from documents to databases and data analysis systems, and the two companies now offer identity management and single sign-on functions together.

The new features will be available to joint Box and Google Cloud customers by the fourth quarter at no additional charge.

Image source: Getty Images.

Seamless integration is a key selling point for Box. The company also offers tight collaboration with cloud services from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and IBM (NYSE: IBM), among more than 1,500 Box-friendly business apps.

"Google Cloud is an incredibly important partner as we innovate and scale to bring secure collaboration to our customers globally," said Box CEO Aaron Levie. "We're excited to continue making the combination of Box and G Suite as intuitive and seamless as possible for our customers."

























10 stocks we like better than Box

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Box wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund owns shares of Alphabet (A shares) and IBM. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Box, and Microsoft and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.