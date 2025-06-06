Bowman Consulting To Repurchase Up To $25 Mln In Stock

(RTTNews) - Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN), a provider of technical engineering and program management services, on Friday announced that the Board has authorised a new share repurchase program up to $25 million over the next 12 months, commencing June 9.

This new authorization replaces the company's stock repurchase plan ending June 6.

Bowman intends to continue to prioritize organic and acquisitive growth as part of its strategic growth initiatives.

In the pre-market trading, Bowman is 1.84% higher at $27.14 on the Nasdaq.

