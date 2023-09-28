News & Insights

Bowman Consulting Receives Multi-year Engineering Services Contract From Canadian National Railway

September 28, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) said that it has received a multi-year, on-call engineering services contract from the Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO, CNI).

Under the contract, Bowman will provide engineering and design work at various CN locations throughout the United States. The services include railway bridge design, railway track design, project management/construction management, civil and structural engineering design, drainage, stormwater management, transportation engineering, wastewater treatment, field surveys, GID/CADD and hydrology.

The first task order under the contract is a $700,000 construction management services assignment relating to a project in the suburban Chicago area.

