Bowman Consulting price target lowered to $27 from $29 at Baird

November 08, 2024 — 07:02 am EST

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Bowman Consulting (BWMN) to $27 from $29 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its 3Q24 report offered a strong backlog and favorable initial look into 2025 with the company expecting mid-to-high single digit organic growth rates to return.

