Bowman Consulting price target lowered to $27 from $29 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Bowman Consulting (BWMN) to $27 from $29 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said its 3Q24 report offered a strong backlog and favorable initial look into 2025 with the company expecting mid-to-high single digit organic growth rates to return.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BWMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.