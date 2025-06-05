Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell in Celebration of 30th Anniversary

Bowman Consulting will ring the Nasdaq bell on June 9, 2025, celebrating its 30th anniversary and company growth.

Full Release



RESTON, Va., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell on June 9, 2025, commemorating its 30



th



anniversary.





Founder and CEO, Gary Bowman, alongside members of the Company’s leadership team and employees, will participate in the ceremonial bell ringing at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. The event recognizes a milestone year for the Company and highlights its three-decade evolution as a trusted provider of innovative engineering services for the built environment.





“Thirty years ago, Bowman was a small civil engineering firm with a handful of people and clients,” said Bowman. “Since then, we’ve expanded into new markets, acquired great firms and built capabilities that rival much larger companies. It has been the passion and commitment of our people who have made this possible. Ringing the Nasdaq bell is a meaningful way to recognize this shared effort and the mindset that will carry us for the next 30 years.”





Founded in 1995, Bowman has grown from a local civil engineering firm into a national engineering and project management company with a multidisciplined portfolio spanning the built environment. The Company went public on Nasdaq in May 2021, marking a key step in its growth. Since then, Bowman has successfully executed a strategic growth plan that has included significant geographic and service line expansion, more than 35 acquisitions and a four-fold growth of revenue.





The bell ringing ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 am ET on Monday, June 9, and can be viewed live at



https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony









About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.







Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,400 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit



bowman.com



or



investors.bowman.com



.







General Media Contact:







Christina Nichols







pr@bowman.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Betsy Patterson







ir@bowman.com





