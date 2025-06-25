Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Awarded Phase II Contract for Aerial Acquisition Services with USDA-FPAC

Bowman Consulting Group secured a Phase II contract for aerial imagery services with the USDA's National Resource Inventory program.

Quiver AI Summary

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has received a continuation contract to provide aerial acquisition and orthoimagery services for the USDA's National Resource Inventory (NRI) program under a new Phase II contract. This follows the completion of the initial task order in 2024, as Bowman supports data collection efforts over approximately 11.2 million acres across the U.S. The NRI program evaluates the status and trends of natural resources, surveying around 70,000 sites this year. Bowman’s advanced technologies have improved efficiency and image quality, reflecting the company's long-standing relationship with the USDA and its strategy to secure multi-year federal contracts. CEO Gary Bowman highlighted that these engagements enhance reliable revenue sources and showcase their capabilities in geospatial technology.

Potential Positives

Awarded a continuation contract for the National Resource Inventory program, affirming the company's ongoing relationship with a significant government agency.

The contract involves data collection efforts across 11.2 million acres, indicating substantial project scope and potential revenue generation.

Bowman's advanced technologies have improved efficiency, capture rates, and delivery timelines, enhancing their competitive position in the geospatial services market.

The contract supports the company’s strategy to build long-term federal revenue streams, contributing to financial stability and shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on federal contracts, such as the NRI program, may pose risks if government budgets are cut or if there is a shift in federal priorities.

The competitive landscape for federal contracts is intense, and there is no guarantee that Bowman will continue to win contracts in the future.

Potential vulnerabilities could arise from reliance on proprietary technologies that may face scrutiny or require continuous investment to maintain their competitive edge.

FAQ

What recent contract was awarded to Bowman Consulting Group?

Bowman Consulting Group received a continuation contract for aerial acquisition and orthoimagery services under the USDA’s National Resource Inventory program.

What is the National Resource Inventory program?

The NRI program assesses the status, condition, and trends of land, soil, water, and related natural resources in the United States.

How many sites will be surveyed this year under the NRI program?

This year, the NRI program will survey approximately 70,000 sites, averaging 160 acres each.

What technologies does Bowman use for the NRI program?

Bowman utilizes proprietary sensor technologies and processing techniques to enhance image capture, resolution, and delivery timelines.

How many employees does Bowman Consulting Group have?

Bowman Consulting Group employs over 2,400 individuals across more than 100 locations throughout the United States.

Full Release



RESTON, Va., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, was awarded a continuation contract to provide aerial acquisition and orthoimagery services under a new Phase II contract for the National Resource Inventory (NRI) program. The work is to be performed under contract with the Farm Production and Conservation of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA-FPAC). Building on the completion of the initial task order in 2024, Bowman is supporting most of the program’s data collection efforts covering roughly 11.2 million acres across the United States.





The USDA’s NRI program assesses the status, condition and trends of land, soil, water and related natural resources nationwide. This year, the program will survey approximately 70,000 sites averaging 160 acres per site. This win builds on Bowman’s decades long history of supporting the USDA, the NRI and other related initiatives.





“Continued engagement with NRI and other agencies reflects the success of our strategy to build multi-year federal revenue streams that scale our geospatial technology offerings,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “Our history of long-standing client relationships, advanced high resolution aerial image capture and efficient large-scale data processing position us to win large-scale assignments, build reliable reoccurring sources of revenue and deliver consistent value to our agency partners and our shareholders.”





Bowman’s proprietary sensor technologies and processing techniques have significantly improved capture rates, image resolution and delivery timelines and greatly enhanced the efficiency and reliability of data delivery for the USDA NRI program. These advancements, developed over time, have uniquely enabled Bowman to meet the large-scale demands of the contract while improving the cost-effectiveness of geospatial-focused work across its portfolio.







