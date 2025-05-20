Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Awarded $1.3 Million Contract for ATEC Parkway Development in Aurora, Colorado

Bowman Consulting Group secured a $1.3 million contract for ATEC Parkway design and development in Aurora, Colorado.

Quiver AI Summary

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has secured a $1.3 million contract from the Aerotropolis Area Coordination Metropolitan District for the design and development of ATEC Parkway, a two-mile roadway in The Aurora Highlands, Colorado. The firm will provide comprehensive services including roadway design, drainage studies, and stormwater management, as well as project management and construction documentation. This project marks the District's first infrastructure initiative and is part of Bowman's larger engagement in the area, where it is managing over $500 million in infrastructure projects. Gary Bowman, the company's chairman and CEO, highlighted the contract as a testament to their strategic growth initiatives and presence in the Denver market, positioning Bowman to further influence the community's development and secure more opportunities as the District evolves.

Potential Positives

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has secured a significant $1.3 million contract to design and develop ATEC Parkway, indicating their strong market position and capability in infrastructure development.

The project is part of a larger $500 million infrastructure initiative in The Aurora Highlands, showcasing Bowman's extensive involvement and expertise in major community developments.

This contract reinforces Bowman's ability to generate revenue synergies and expand their presence in the Denver market, aligning with their strategic growth initiatives.

Being awarded the first infrastructure project for the Aerotropolis Area Coordination Metropolitan District allows Bowman to play a crucial role in shaping future developments in the region, potentially leading to more contracts in the future.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the ATEC Parkway project about?

The ATEC Parkway project involves the design and development of a two-mile roadway in Aurora, Colorado.

Who awarded the contract for ATEC Parkway?

The Aerotropolis Area Coordination Metropolitan District awarded the $1.3 million contract to Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

What services will Bowman provide for the ATEC Parkway project?

Bowman will provide roadway design plans, drainage studies, utility design, stormwater management, and project management services.

How does ATEC Parkway impact future developments?

The ATEC Parkway will connect The Aurora Highlands to ATEC, setting the stage for further development in the area.

What is Bowman's role in The Aurora Highlands community?

Bowman serves as the program manager and designer for over $500 million in infrastructure projects in The Aurora Highlands.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BWMN Insider Trading Activity

$BWMN insiders have traded $BWMN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ALAN HICKEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $245,152 .

. STEPHEN A RIDDICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,376 shares for an estimated $182,435.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BWMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $BWMN stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RESTON, Va., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been awarded a $1.3 million contract from the Aerotropolis Area Coordination Metropolitan District (the “District”) for the design and development of ATEC Parkway, a two-mile roadway in The Aurora Highlands, located in Aurora, Colorado.





Under the contract, Bowman is designing roadway plans and profiles, drainage studies, water and storm utilities design and stormwater management plans, in addition to providing project management and construction documentation. Bowman serves as program manager and designer for more than $500 million in infrastructure projects in The Aurora Highlands, the largest community development in the Denver metro area, through which the ATEC Parkway transits.





“This assignment reinforces our ability to generate revenue synergies as we integrate operations and execute on our strategic growth initiatives,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “Strategic acquisitions and prominent hires in the Denver market have positioned us for this win. Being awarded this consequential transportation and water resources project gives us the opportunity to further shape the future of The Aurora Highlands while expanding our portfolio and deepening our penetration of the Denver market.”





ATEC Parkway is the District’s inaugural infrastructure project and sets the stage for future development in the area, connecting The Aurora Highlands to the ATEC development. Bowman’s early involvement in ATEC Parkway and ongoing program management positions the firm to support the community’s expansion and secure additional contracts as the District continues to grow.







About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.







Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,300 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit



bowman.com



or



investors.bowman.com



.







General Media Contact:







Christina Nichols







pr@bowman.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Betsy Patterson







ir@bowman.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.