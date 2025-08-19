Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Bowman Consulting (BWMN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Bowman Consulting is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bowman Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMN's full-year earnings has moved 70.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BWMN has gained about 58.8% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 0.6%. This means that Bowman Consulting is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Concentrix Corporation (CNXC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.3%.

Over the past three months, Concentrix Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bowman Consulting is a member of the Business - Services industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.3% so far this year, meaning that BWMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Concentrix Corporation is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Bowman Consulting and Concentrix Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

