Stocks
BWMN

Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Price Target Increased by 10.59% to 52.36

May 14, 2026 — 07:00 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Bowman Consulting Group (NasdaqGM:BWMN) has been revised to $52.36 / share. This is an increase of 10.59% from the prior estimate of $47.35 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.88% from the latest reported closing price of $32.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowman Consulting Group. This is an decrease of 127 owner(s) or 49.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMN is 0.06%, an increase of 38.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.10% to 11,563K shares. BWMN / Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BWMN is 3.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 610K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company.

Swedbank AB holds 450K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Creek Advisors holds 409K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 407K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 91.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 820.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 343K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 59.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.-> See our take on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BWMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.