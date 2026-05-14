Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Price Target Increased by 10.59% to 52.36

The average one-year price target for Bowman Consulting Group (NasdaqGM:BWMN) has been revised to $52.36 / share. This is an increase of 10.59% from the prior estimate of $47.35 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.88% from the latest reported closing price of $32.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowman Consulting Group. This is an decrease of 127 owner(s) or 49.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMN is 0.06%, an increase of 38.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.10% to 11,563K shares. The put/call ratio of BWMN is 3.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 610K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company.

Swedbank AB holds 450K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Creek Advisors holds 409K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 407K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 91.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 820.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 343K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 59.79% over the last quarter.

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