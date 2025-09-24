Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bowman Consulting (BWMN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bowman Consulting is one of 253 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bowman Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMN's full-year earnings has moved 70.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BWMN has returned 73.3% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 0.3%. This means that Bowman Consulting is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO). The stock is up 32.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for CompoSecure, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bowman Consulting belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.3% this year, meaning that BWMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CompoSecure, Inc., however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #51. The industry has moved +0.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Bowman Consulting and CompoSecure, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

