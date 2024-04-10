Bowman Consulting Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BWMN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (Symbol: BWMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.61, changing hands as low as $31.48 per share. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BWMN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.52 per share, with $42.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.35.

