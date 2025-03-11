BOWMAN CONSULTING Earnings Results: $BWMN Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOWMAN CONSULTING ($BWMN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.65. The company also reported revenue of $113,220,000, beating estimates of $112,607,184 by $612,816.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BWMN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BOWMAN CONSULTING Insider Trading Activity

BOWMAN CONSULTING insiders have traded $BWMN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ALAN HICKEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $375,258 .

. GARY BOWMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $366,598 .

. STEPHEN A RIDDICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,376 shares for an estimated $182,435 .

. PATRICIA MULROY sold 700 shares for an estimated $16,828

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BOWMAN CONSULTING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of BOWMAN CONSULTING stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.