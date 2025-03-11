BOWMAN CONSULTING Earnings Results: $BWMN Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOWMAN CONSULTING ($BWMN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.65. The company also reported revenue of $113,220,000, beating estimates of $112,607,184 by $612,816.
BOWMAN CONSULTING Insider Trading Activity
BOWMAN CONSULTING insiders have traded $BWMN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT ALAN HICKEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $375,258.
- GARY BOWMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $366,598.
- STEPHEN A RIDDICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,376 shares for an estimated $182,435.
- PATRICIA MULROY sold 700 shares for an estimated $16,828
BOWMAN CONSULTING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of BOWMAN CONSULTING stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 277,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,684,607
- PEMBROKE MANAGEMENT, LTD removed 250,326 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,245,633
- SWEDBANK AB added 200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,990,000
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 189,935 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,738,878
- UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. removed 126,591 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,158,445
- FMR LLC removed 101,282 shares (-3.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,526,985
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 97,305 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,427,759
