Bowman Consulting authorizes increase in share repurchase program

Bowman Consulting (BWMN) Group announced that on November 29, 2024 its Board of Directors authorized an increase to its previously announced share repurchase program from $25M to up to $35M. The share repurchase program will terminate on July 31, 2025. The company intends to continue to invest in organic and strategic acquisitive growth initiatives. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be determined by management at its discretion based on several factors including share price, market conditions and capital allocation priorities. Shares may be repurchased from time to time through open market purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or by other means, including the use of trading plans intended to qualify under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The share repurchase program does not obligate Bowman to acquire a specific number of shares of common stock and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice.

