Bowman Consulting Acquires Albuquerque-Based High Mesa

November 15, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) announced the acquisition of High Mesa Consulting Group, a multi-disciplinary consulting firm headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The acquisition will be financed with a combination of cash, seller notes, and equity. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.

The engineering services firm expects that the addition will immediately expand its reach into growing markets that they do not currently serve.

High Mesa serves a wide range of customers involved in the design, construction, and operation of horizontal and vertical infrastructure. It is a progressive, Quality Based Selection firm. It focuses on projects involving transportation, railroads, utilities, and energy, public and private K-12 and higher education, healthcare, and private land development.

As per the agreement, all High Mesa employees will join Bowman.

Gary Bowman, CEO of Bowman said, "Their concentration on state, local, and federal customers, along with their expertise in higher education and K-12 educational projects, makes them a terrific fit for our strategic initiative to increase public sector assignments."

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
