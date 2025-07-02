Bowman Consulting To Acquire E3i Engineers

(RTTNews) - Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire e3i Engineers, a Boston, Massachusetts-based firm specializing in the design of data centers, energy infrastructure and emerging technology applications. It has served both private and public clients throughout the U.S., U.K. and South America. Bowman expects the acquisition will initially operate at an annualized net service billing run rate of approximately $2.0 million.

Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman, said: "e3i brings specialized expertise that strengthens our technical offering for clients building AI-enabled, high-density and energy-intensive environments."

