Bowman Acquires Hole Montes For Undisclosed Sum

May 17, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN), an engineering services firm, announced on Wednesday, that it has acquired Hole Montes, Inc. Financial terms of the deal are not yet known.

Hole Montes, is an engineering services company based in South West Florida has a portfolio of infrastructure planning services and provides design, survey, and construction management solutions on environmental engineering, transportation infrastructure, and more.

The deal is going to be financed with a combination of cash, stock and seller notes. Bowman expects the acquisition to contribute approximately $7 million annualized net service billing initially.

In premarket activity, shares of Bowman were trading at $27.50 down 0.36% or $0.10 on the Nasdaq.

