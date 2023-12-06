Bowling venue operator Ten Entertainment's shares soar on $362 mln buyout deal

Adds details in paragraph 2,5

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares of UK's Ten Entertainment TEG.L soared 31% to a record-high on Wednesday after the bowling venue operator agreed to a 287 million pound ($361.53 million) buyout deal from U.S. private equity firm Trive Capital.

The company's shareholders will receive 412.5 pence in cash for each share held, which represents a premium of about 33% to the stock's last closing price.

Directors intend to recommend shareholders vote in favour of the deal, Ten Entertainment said in a statement.

The London-listed firm's shares, a component of the FTSE small-cap index .FTSC, were up to 408 pence in early trading and set for the biggest one-day percentage gain ever, if the trends hold.

Ten Entertainment, which went public in 2017 and operates around 52 centres in the UK, has seen growth in sales amid a surge in post-pandemic demand for in-person leisure experiences.

Shares of peer Hollywood Bowl were also up 4.8% on the day.

($1 = 0.7938 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

