News & Insights

Bowling venue operator Ten Entertainment's shares soar after $362 mln buyout deal

December 06, 2023 — 03:13 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares of UK's Ten Entertainment TEG.L soared 31% to a record-high on Wednesday after the bowling venue operator agreed to a 287 million pound ($361.53 million) buyout deal from U.S. private equity firm Trive Capital.

The company's shareholders will receive 412.5 pence in cash for each share held, which represents a premium of about 33% to the stock's last closing price.

London-listed Ten Entertainment's shares, a component of the FTSE small-cap index .FTSC, were up to 407 pence in early trading.

($1 = 0.7938 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.