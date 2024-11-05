Bowlero rises 18.9%

Bowlero (BOWL) is up 18.9%, or $1.96 to $12.34.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BOWL:
- Bowlero rises 18.2%
- Bowlero Corp. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings
- Closing Bell Movers: Palantir jumps 13% after results
- Bowlero narrows FY25 revenue view to $1.23B-$1.28B, consensus $1.24B
- Bowlero up 11% at $11.50 after Q1 results, updated FY25 guidance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.