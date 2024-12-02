News & Insights

Markets
BOWL

Bowlero Rebrands As Lucky Strike Entertainment

December 02, 2024 — 10:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), Monday announced the decision to rebrand itself as Lucky Strike Entertainment, positioning the company as a premier entertainment destination, effective December 12.

Following this change, the company's stock will trade under the ticker 'LUCK.'

As part of the rebranding, over 75 Bowlero centers will be transformed into Lucky Strike locations within the next two years.

Currently, Bowlero's stock is trading at $12.59, up 2.44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOWL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.