Bowlero Rebrands As Lucky Strike Entertainment

(RTTNews) - Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), Monday announced the decision to rebrand itself as Lucky Strike Entertainment, positioning the company as a premier entertainment destination, effective December 12.

Following this change, the company's stock will trade under the ticker 'LUCK.'

As part of the rebranding, over 75 Bowlero centers will be transformed into Lucky Strike locations within the next two years.

Currently, Bowlero's stock is trading at $12.59, up 2.44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

