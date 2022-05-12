Bowlero Rallies As Revenue Grows More Than 100% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Shares of bowling centers operator Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) are up more than 12% Thursday morning after reporting third-quarter results with revenue growth of more than 100%.

"As our record quarterly generation of Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA demonstrate, Bowlero has never been stronger than it is today," said Tom Shannon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The company said its revenue for the third quarter increased 129.8% year over year to $257.82 million, driven by strong growth in both walk in retail and event revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew to $108.4 million, up 60.9% from pre-pandemic performance and 295.7% vs. prior year.

Bowlero reported net loss of $17.99 million in the quarter compared with loss of $23.09 million a year ago.

In the latest quarter, the company had $66.6 million of non-cash expenses related to the increase in the value of earnouts and warrants, and $3.4 million of transactional expenses related to the business combination.

Excluding these, Bowlero had profit of $51.98 million for the quarter.

Further, Bowlero announced redemption of all outstanding warrants, which is planned to be completed on May 16, 2022.

BOWL is at $9.34 currently. It has traded in the range of $6.96-$13.09 in the past 52 weeks.

