Bowlero Q2 Adj. EBITDA Rises; Revenue Excl. Service Fee Revenue Up 13.4%

(RTTNews) - Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) posted a second quarter net loss of $63.5 million compared to income of $1.4 million, a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $103.1 million compared to $97.0 million, last year.

Second quarter revenue increased 11.8% to $305.7 million. Revenue excluding service fee revenue increased 13.4% to $304.0 million. Same store revenue increased 0.2%, for the quarter.

The company reiterated financial guidance for fiscal year 2024. The company expects the third quarter to have revenue excluding service fee revenue of $335 million to $350 million and adjusted EBITDA of $128 million to $143 million.

The Board has approved the initiation of a quarterly dividend program. The Board declared an initial quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share of common stock for the third quarter. The dividend will be payable on March 8, 2024, to stockholders of record on February 23, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.