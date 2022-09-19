Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) rallies 12% this week, taking one-year gains to 35%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) share price is up 35% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 19% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Bowlero isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Bowlero's revenue grew by 126%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. While the share price gain of 35% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Bowlero. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:BOWL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Bowlero in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Bowlero shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 35% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 31% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Bowlero , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

